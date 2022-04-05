news, local-news,

PREVIOUS youth and deputy mayors of Albury will stand in the federal election for the Greens. Eli Davern is the party's candidate in Farrer and Amanda Cohn is No.2 on the NSW Senate ticket behind state Greens Upper House MP David Shoebridge. At 18 and undertaking year 12, Mr Davern will be the youngest Greens contender in Australia. He will be challenging Liberal Party incumbent Sussan Ley, who is the federal Environment Minister. Mr Shoebridge said preselecting a teenager to face-off with Ms Ley was timely in the wake of a court decision that found the minister did not have a duty of care to protect children from harm caused by climate change. "Sussan Ley is the Environment Minister who has done everything she can to avoid being responsible for not just Eli's future, but the future of Eli's entire generation," Mr Shoebridge said. "Her resistance to accepting a duty of care in court is now going to be tested in the federal election campaign." IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Cohn retired last year from Albury Council after four years service She was the Greens candidate against Ms Ley in Farrer in 2016. "Amanda is a terrific campaigner and she brings her experience in regional health to the campaign," Mr Shoebridge said. The MLC is quitting state politics to contest the poll and aims to emulate fellow Green Mehreen Faruqi by gong from Macquarie Street to the Senate. The Labor Party is still to announce its candidate for Farrer, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison being set to call the election this week. The NSW Court of Appeal is to decide on Tuesday on the validity of Ms Ley's nomination to stand in Farrer after a challenge from a Liberal Party member.

