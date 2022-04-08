news, court-and-crime,

Two Albury men have been committed for District Court sentencing over a vicious attack in which one of them let fly with a baseball bat. Andrew Hughes and Adam Ian John were among a group of people who earlier had driven to Lake Hume, near the Bethanga bridge. Before then, Hughes, his partner and three other men had a drinking session at a unit in the Thurgoona Street public housing units. IN OTHER NEWS: When they returned to Albury, Hughes attacked a man who was inside a Thurgoona Street public housing unit with Hughes' partner. He punched the man several times and also struck him with a baseball bat, which was handed to him by John. John, Albury Local Court has heard, had entered the unit with Hughes - neither were welcome - hitting the small bat into the palm of his hand, then hitting the wall once inside. Director of Public Prosecutions agreed facts submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin told of how Hughes' partner later began punching him to stop his attack on her drinking partner. As she did so, the man he punched grabbed a knife from the kitchen of the flat and told Hughes: "I'm going to kill you." MORE COURT STORIES Hughes and John quickly left the flat. While outside, Hughes grabbed the woman - about who he had earlier claimed to a friend in the group that he was frightened of her punching him when displeased - and threw her to the ground. "He punched (her) a number of times whilst she was on the ground." This attack left the woman with small grazes to her forehead and bruising. Hughes, 36, of North Street, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury on a charge of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. His matter will be mentioned on May 6 for the setting of a sentence date. RELATED on ADAM IAN JOHN: Neighbour called officers to Albury public housing flat John, 39, who is free on bail, was committed for sentence on a charge of using an offensive weapon in company with the intention of committing an indictable offence. His matter will be mentioned on May 20. The court was told the incident unfolded on August 11. After drinking throughout the afternoon, they were driven by one of the men to several locations around Albury before making their way to the lake. On their way, they drove past a house where the woman's son was living. She became upset about her children. Before arriving back at the flats, they stopped briefly at Albury's Star Hotel. By this stage it was Hughes who had become upset, crying as he told one of the other men: "She punches me - that's your fault for buying alcohol."

