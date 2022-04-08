news, court-and-crime,

A young homeless man has been threatened with his forced removal from a courtroom dock for repeatedly interrupting a magistrate. "I don't like it here, it sucks," Jake Bowen called out to magistrate Sally McLaughlin. Bowen remains in custody, bail refused, over an incident where he stalked an Albury motel worker before threatening the man he was "going to knock you out with one punch" IN OTHER NEWS: "Have you knocked someone out before?" he asked, in a menacing manner, Albury Local Court has heard. "If you touch me, I'll stab you." When Bowen yelled out his dissatisfaction at being held in the cells, Ms McLaughlin cut him off. "Sir, (there's) no need for that, thank you," she said, warning him she would have NSW Corrective Services officers remove him if he did not stop. Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock said Bowen's criminal history was such that "a period of imprisonment is extremely likely". PREVIOUSLY: Jake Bowen spat on man, knocked him to the ground Sergeant Peacock said there was a likelihood of him committing further offences if released on bail, which was refused by Ms McLaughlin. Bowen's case was recently adjourned so further background material could be obtained for his sentencing this week. But this could not go ahead, with Ms McLaughlin informing the court that Bowen "is COVID-positive and unable to attend today". Instead, his sentencing will now go ahead on Tuesday. Bowen, 27, formerly of Wood Street, Jindera, pleaded guilty - through his lawyer, Piers Blomfield - to intimidation. This put him in breach of a nine-month community corrections order. MORE COURT STORIES The court was told the victim, 49, knew Bowen over recent incidents at the Albury Paddlesteamer Motel. Bowen went to the motel, in Wodonga Place, on February 26 about 8am, but he had no intention of becoming a guest. He had done likewise in the past and, on each occasion, been told to leave. As he walked down the driveway, Bowen yelled out so loud that several guests left their rooms to investigate the noise. The victim heard the yelling, too, from his room and immediately knew it was Bowen. He approached Bowen, who ran upstairs. When the victim caught with him, Bowen "stood in a fighting stance" with both fists raised to eye level. "You're always kicking me out," Bowen said. Police said the victim was convinced he was about to be punched, so told Bowen: "You're not allowed to be here". The pair spoke briefly, then Bowen took off back down the stairwell before issuing his threats. Bowen was arrested the following day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/419c6e9c-d8bc-4342-af72-e803023ba4df.jpg/r12_373_4782_3068_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg