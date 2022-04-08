sport, local-sport,

Champions Albury United have welcomed the challenge of Albury Hotspurs. After running away from the field in 2021, the Greens have already suffered a cup defeat at the hands of Hotspurs this season and the early signs are pointing towards a terrific title race. "We've lost eight of our team from last year," United coach Tony Cigana said. "They really haven't lost any and they've picked up a couple of quality players so they're the benchmark." ALSO IN SPORT: Paula Mitchell scored six goals, including four in 28 minutes after half-time, as United bounced back with a 7-2 thrashing of Melrose in midweek. "We were pretty disappointed with ourselves last week but we brought it back so much better this week," Mitchell said. "We definitely had a run for our money with Hotspurs when they came in but I think more competition is always good because it makes you play better and it makes your team play better. "We welcome the challenge." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

