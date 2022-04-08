sport, australian-rules-football,

North Albury spent Friday desperately searching for numbers to avoid forfeiting Saturday's home reserve grade clash against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The club is believed to have had eight players training on Thursday night, but must have a minimum of 14 players for a game. "We just have some people away this week and there's a few injuries and last year we had a number of uni students, but they've now gone back to their home towns," president Tony Burns suggested. While the Hoppers are, unfortunately, in the firing line this week, the lack of numbers at a host of O and M clubs has been a growing concern for league and club officials. "Hopefully this might spark a few bods back, but there's no doubt COVID hasn't been good for football," Burns added. A host of sporting clubs have spoken about COVID's impact, with players finding other pursuits. ALSO IN SPORT: "And we're starting to get things going off the field." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/0b35ca6a-6ca1-48b7-b3b7-c5ec27a27fc2.jpg/r0_262_5152_3173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg