NSW Country has made the perfect start to the Country Invitational female cricket tournament on the Border. The home state has won its four T20 matches, with the sole Riverina player Jodie Hicks hitting an unbeaten 35 in Thursday's 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea. Hicks is a freakish talent, having combined stints with the Sydney Sixers and GWS Giants in AFLW. "Everyone has contributed across our squad of 14, from a coaching perspective, you couldn't be more pleased," assistant coach Michael Minns revealed. "Mel Norup, who didn't actually bowl today (Thursday), she's bowled 10 overs and taken 4-24, including a hat-trick against Queensland, which was very exciting, Ali McGrath has led out attack and our spinners have chimed in, particularly Jaclyn Vickery bowling leg-spin has been awesome." The carnival also includes ACT. IN OTHER NEWS: The 50-over matches start on Friday with NSW facing Queensland at Baranduda.

