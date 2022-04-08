Holden wagon burnt out in Moyhu after being spotted in Wangaratta

news, court-and-crime,

Wangaratta detectives are investigating a car fire in Moyhu. A red Holden Commodore station wagon was gutted by fire on Market Street about 5pm on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze less than 30 minutes after receiving the call. The vehicle had been seen driving around Wangaratta before it was destroyed. IN OTHER NEWS: Police are seeking witnesses to the incident and dashcam footage of the vehicle. Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.

