New Bandit Duom Dawam has earned high praise from Bandits' assistant coach Broady Mills following a dominant performance in the side's first home game of the season. Dawam managed a huge 31-points and nine rebounds to elevate the Bandits to a 101-93 win against Illawarra at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night. "He won the game for us I feel with all of the work he did," Mills said. "Just all of the one percenters, he was just a workhorse. "For the recruits, it was their first time seeing a crowd, and after two years of not having a real home crowd because of Covid, it was amazing. "We were very happy with the way we played for majority of the game. We can still improve, but the signs are there." Import Branden Jenkins had 26-points and nine rebounds, while fellow newcomer Kieran Hayward landed 18-points. While the first home game provided excitement for players, there were also nerves for Mills as he stepped up to lead the side for the first time in the absence of coach Haydn Kirkwood, who had state team commitments. Mills has been with the club since he was 18 and is now in his third season as assistant coach. ALSO IN SPORT: "There were nerves and excitement, but I guess it wouldn't have been normal if I didn't have nerves," he said. "The boys were really supportive in the way they helped me out. I couldn't be happier with how the group helped me in that way." It marks a strong start to the season by the men's team, who were coming off the back of a round one win against Bankstown. Mills hopes to see further improvements. "We still have a lot of improving to do, but you can see patches of how well we can gel together," he said. "It's more just about putting it together for a full 40 minutes of a game. "Once we do that I think we're going to be a tough team to beat."

