sport, australian-rules-football, wahgunyah, dederang-mt beauty, darryl hore

Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore has taken a swipe at all the keyboard warriors who were quick to take a potshot at the club in the wake of the biggest loss in league history. The hapless Lions were unmercifully spanked 63.12 (390) to 5.2 (32) by Dederang-Mt Beauty at Mt Beauty on Saturday. It easily eclipsed the previous highest score in the league's 77-year history which was Tallangatta's 49.23 (317) thumping of Wodonga Saints 2.5 (17) in 2015. The scoreline was a major talking point on social media after The Border Mail posted the district league scores on Facebook early on Saturday evening. "It's disappointing to see some of the comments, especially from ex-players who seem happy to stick the knife into the club," Hore said. "But honestly, why we are forging ahead this season is not for them, it's to save the 150-year history of the club. "It seems a lot of people from the area are happy to kick the club while it's down. "Just some of the comments on The Border Mail site from former players who have left the club a bit disgruntled are not necessary in my opinion. "Their comments hurt the volunteers who turn up every week and try to save the club. "But I guess you are always going to get those keyboard warriors who can't help themselves. "And it's usually coming from blokes who have never volunteered to do a role at a footy club in their life." Hore said the Lions were well below full-strength on the weekend. He felt that was a major factor in the biggest blowout in league history. The reserves were also beaten by more than 100-points with several Bombers playing for the opposition. "We lost a few players to COVID," he said. "We have still got guys who were unavailable to play until after the first month of the season. "We had a few more players away to attend a wedding. "So we don't know ourselves what our best senior side looks like yet. "We had three new guys who turned up to training for the first time on Thursday night. "They look alright at training. "But you don't know if they are up to playing seniors until they are given the chance. "Which makes it hard for the coaches." ALSO IN SPORT Hore conceded he was surprised by the magnitude of the loss. "You are always going to be surprised by a scoreline like that," he said. "But we never went up to Mt Beauty thinking that we were going to win. "At the end of the day one side gets four points and the other doesn't "Just because Dederang won by that much doesn't mean that they get eight points for the win. "I think there were five guys in the side on Saturday who never previously played seniors." The Lions face Rutherglen for their annual Good Friday clash this week followed by flag fancy Chiltern. "We are a chance to get six guys back this week and I would like to think we will be a lot more competitive," he said. "The morale of the players is still high and they are making new friends. "At the end of the day if we get to the end of the season and have made new friends, as a club we have been successful." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/7595806d-fc88-456a-b38d-13c0a3b48f77.jpg/r4_273_5335_3285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg