sport, local-sport,

Melrose returned to winning ways with a 7-2 triumph over St Pats on Sunday. Having lost to Albury United by the same scoreline in midweek, the Purple Army effectively had the game won midway through the first half after scoring three goals in the space of 12 minutes. Teenager Inde-Ana Burgess netted her second hat-trick of the campaign, moving to 11 goals for the season, and there were two for Melrose captain Maya Davis. Abbie Findley and Bridget Ritchie were also on target, while Isabella Barbaro replied for St Pats with a wonderful strike from distance. "It was nice to get a bit more confidence with a win today," Davis said. "We played more of our game, passing to feet a bit more and I was really happy with the girls today, they put in an awesome shift. ALSO IN SPORT: "We had plenty of other shots that should have gone in too. "I think we need to do a bit more shooting practice at training but we're happy to get as many as we did." It's now four wins from five games for Melrose since rejoining Division 1. "It's really good to have the girls back together," Davis said. "A lot of us have played for a really long time so it's good to have the old crew back together but also to have some of the new girls coming through. "It's a really good team environment and we're all having fun together." Albury United thrashed Myrtleford 13-1 on Saturday night, with Paula Mitchell adding seven goals to the six she scored in midweek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/59e22e2b-950f-4805-82ae-68e6cf031132.jpg/r0_237_3767_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg