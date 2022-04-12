YOUR SAY: Not releasing dam water puts the community at risk

news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Opinion, Water releases, Wangaratta Lions Club, TattsLotto winner

Flooding in NSW and Queensland is a very current topic at the moment with stories on telly and swamping the papers. Yet one flood that's on our doorstep and is going to take place shortly hasn't been considered. There is a major flood due in the Murray. The five weirs that control the Murray - Hume, Dartmouth, Burrinjuck, Blowering and Eildon are much too full. To not be releasing water puts the community at risk. To start releasing now is probably already too late. An attempt should be made and may be some help. Hume, Dartmouth and Burrinjuck are all about 90 per cent. The powers that be don't like releasing water they have impounded. Full weirs are great at the end of September but a disaster at the end of March. Release should start immediately keeping the river just below minor flood level. I would expect it is too late for this to work but there may be time to gain some space. With the subsoil wet and winter upon us it won't be a problem to fill the weirs and most likely an uncontrollable flood similar to 1956, which lasted six months by the time it emptied into the sea. IN OTHER NEWS: I want to congratulate the Wangaratta Lions Club on the celebration of the 66th Charter Anniversary - what a tremendous effort. Clubs like the Wangaratta Lions Club are the heart and soul of our community. Communities within the Ovens Valley electorate are very fortunate to have service clubs like the Lions, Rotary, Probus or even Apex Clubs just to name a few. I take this opportunity to thank all service club members for their ongoing efforts, dedication and support they provide to their local communities year after year. Our towns really are richer thanks to their contributions and the reliable service they provide. MORE COMMENT The centenarian TattsLotto winner ought be cautious about how he gifts to family. Sometimes gift duty is payable, and needs to be budgeted for. So seek advice. Where the winner is agent for a syndicated, there may be some advantage.

