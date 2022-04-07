news, local-news,

A man who's "about 100 years old" plans to give his family more than $600,000 after a TattsLotto ticket he bought in Yarrawonga proved a winner. The Moira Shire resident held one of nine division one winning entries in last Saturday's draw and won $606,096.94. "Wow, I can't believe this," he told an official from The Lott. "When they told me I'd won division one, I had to sit down. I felt very lightheaded!" The man plans to tell his family the good news this weekend. "I'm sure they'll want to go out for a nice dinner to celebrate," he said. "I'm about 100 years old, so this prize is mostly for them. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'll split it between them, so they can spoil themselves and feel like lottery winners! "I'll keep a small portion for myself. "There's really nothing I want, but it'll be nice to buy things without worrying about the cost." Yarrawonga Authorised Newsagency owner Sue Castelow said the entire team was celebrating. "We are so excited to have sold another division one winning entry," she said. "Two weeks ago, we sold a division one winning syndicate entry. "It's fantastic we've sold another major prize winning entry so soon!" "We would love to wish our winner all the best." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/4b65d945-f0a6-413c-81f9-45e8d313a03f.jpg/r15_342_6572_4047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg