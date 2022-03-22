community, TattsLotto

Twenty North East residents have shared a $1.25 million lottery prize, scoring $63,075.98 each. The 20-share store syndicate held one of 16 division one winning entries in Saturday's TattsLotto draw. Shares in the syndicate were bought at Yarrawonga News and Gifts, with owners Gary Douglas and Sue Castelow thrilled to have sold a successful ticket after only taking over the business in August. "There's been a buzz around the shop and town since the news broke," Mr Douglas said. "Everyone hopes it's them that's won a share in the prize money. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's created a wonderful atmosphere around the place, and to find out it's a syndicate of 20 people, knowing that it will be shared among friends and families, is so exciting." The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said anyone who purchased a syndicate entry from Yarrawonga News & Gifts should check their tickets today. "If you find out you're holding a share of this winning syndicate, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the prize claim process," he said. Last month a Wodonga grandmother won more than $1.4 million in a weekend TattsLotto draw.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/da4b15ee-848d-489f-8553-90d3552cc343.jpg/r0_376_4032_2654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg