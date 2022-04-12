news, local-news,

Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the North East will benefit from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria despite being overlooked as a sport host. The state was on Wednesday announced the home of the 2026 Games to be staged in Geelong, Bendigo Ballarat and Gippsland. Wangaratta Council mayor Dean Rees said he was "a bit saddened" but felt the added distance from Melbourne compared to the successful locations was a major factor. "We're that extra hour or so up the highway compared to most of the other places that got picked," Cr Rees said. "I still believe it's a good thing for Victoria. There'll be a lot of overflow and a lot of people that will stay on and explore the regions." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Rees told The Border Mail in February Wangaratta could welcome swimming events to its $18.5 million Sports and Aquatic Centre, but would also be more than happy to have athletes use it as a training base. Swimming and diving have been awarded to Geelong. "When they come with their teams of 30 or 40 it will be good. I think we'll get some overflow from things like swimming," Cr Rees said. "Also for cycling, we hope that because of our hilly areas we'll get a few of the cycling teams come up and train. "You see Geelong as another suburb of Melbourne, but I can understand why they got picked because they've got a lot more accommodation and other bits and pieces than we've got." Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said council would look at ways to get involved with landmark sporting precinct Baranduda Fields set to be operational by mid-2024. "We're keen to investigate whether we can play a significant role as a training base for Commonwealth Games athletes," he said. "As a major regional centre, we're ideally placed to offer excellent options to athletes, both on and off our sporting fields, and look forward to working with organisers to see how our community can help to deliver an outstanding Commonwealth Games in 2026," he said. Hosts of 16 sports are confirmed, with the opening ceremony in Melbourne. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

