Hosting Commonwealth athletes in the North East would have major benefits and showcase the region, Albury-Wodonga Festival of Sport founder Graeme Hicks has highlighted. It comes following the announcement that Commonwealth Games Australia is in negotiations with the Victorian Government and Commonwealth Games Federation to bring the 2026 games back to Victoria. If awarded the international sporting event, the Victorian government is proposing events be hosted across the state to include regional cities for the first time. Hicks, who helped the Border receive pre-game training for the 2000 Olympics, admitted it would be an opportunity to strive for. "Not only to inspire sport in our region, but it would also invite economic impacts," Hicks said. "If you look back at what we did in the 2000 Olympics, we received so much economic impact from teams training here. "I think we should be trying to showcase our region to Commonwealth countries. "It would be an inspiration for young kids to get involved in sport." Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees agrees it's an exciting prospect to show Commonwealth nations the facilities in our own backyard, including the town's recently redeveloped Sports and Aquatics Centre. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's a FINA approved pool so it perfectly suits hosting big events like the Commonwealth Games. If not the events, then at least as a training venue," Rees said. "We would be one of the only pools in country Victoria that has a boom across the pool specifically designed for water polo and short course events. "We'd love for other towns like Wodonga to get certain events, and in the process hopefully the government will spend money on upgrading some of our other sporting areas and showgrounds to be able to enhance our communities." While the region has hosted AFL practice games, Rees said this would create exposure well beyond what the North East is used to. "It's a great thing and it would show off our towns to the world," he said. "It could be the catalyst to create the Commonwealth Games as truly a country event." The state government will now work with the CGF and CGA to develop their submission, which will asses the viability of hosting the event across the state. Victoria last hosted the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne back in 2006. "The 10 major cities around Victoria are Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Shepparton, Wangaratta, Wodonga, Mildura, Latrobe, Warnambool and Horsham. Let's get them out into those areas and improving sporting facilities for generations to come," Rees said.

