The best players in this season's Albury summer pennant competition have emerged following grand final encounters on the weekend. Kara Curphey took out the honour in section one after a near perfect season saw her finish on 96.67 per cent, with teammate Di Wurtz finishing runner-up. Abbey Quinlan was the section two winner. In the men's competition, Lachlan Graetz was the hardest player to beat with a winning rate of 80.96 per cent. ALSO IN SPORT: Hayden McIntosh won with a total of 96.67 per cent from Graham Wurtz in section two, while Peter McMahon just edged out Steve Mooney with a difference of close to four per cent in section three. In the section four mixed competition, Will Gofton was the standout, followed by runner-up Lilly Anderson. Kabir Shah had a terrific summer season in section five to have a winning aggregate of 96.67 per cent, while Meera Shah was the next best.

