Lachlan Graetz and Kara Curphey top the charts in section one pennant
The best players in this season's Albury summer pennant competition have emerged following grand final encounters on the weekend.
Kara Curphey took out the honour in section one after a near perfect season saw her finish on 96.67 per cent, with teammate Di Wurtz finishing runner-up.
Abbey Quinlan was the section two winner.
In the men's competition, Lachlan Graetz was the hardest player to beat with a winning rate of 80.96 per cent.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Hayden McIntosh won with a total of 96.67 per cent from Graham Wurtz in section two, while Peter McMahon just edged out Steve Mooney with a difference of close to four per cent in section three.
In the section four mixed competition, Will Gofton was the standout, followed by runner-up Lilly Anderson.
Kabir Shah had a terrific summer season in section five to have a winning aggregate of 96.67 per cent, while Meera Shah was the next best.
