THE locations of prepolling stations for the federal election are expected to be announced at the end of next week. An Australian Electoral Commission spokesman said the sites were likely to be unveiled on April 22 after nominations to stand in the poll close on the previous day. The early voting period has been reduced from 2019, with the time limited to two weeks before the May 21 election day. That means it will start on Monday May 9. IN OTHER NEWS: The reduction from three weeks to two followed concerns from politicians that the longer period was undermining the integrity and quality of the electoral process. Meanwhile, those wanting to enrol to vote for the first time or return to the roll have until 8pm next Monday. The same deadline applies for those wanting to change their name or address on the roll. Alterations and registrations can be made online at aec.gov.au.

