The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded more than 600 cases of COVID-19. Rapid antigen testing continues to be the main source of detections, with 477 new cases being reported through RATs and the remaining 139 the result of PCR tests. The hundreds of new local cases - which have been consistently high over the last month - come as 21 people in NSW died from COVID. IN OTHER NEWS The state recorded almost 18,000 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 12 women and nine men spread throughout NSW and across a broad range of ages. Three were aged in their 50s, one in their 60s, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, four were in their 90s and one person was over 100 years old. "Four people were from Western Sydney, three people were from Sydney's south west, two people were from Sydney's south, two people were from Sydney's north, one person was from Sydney's Inner West, one person was from Wollongong, one person was from the Southern Tablelands, one person was from Armidale, one person was from the Shoalhaven region, one person was from Grafton, one person was from Newcastle, one person was from the Central West, one person was from the Blue Mountains and one person was from the Central Coast," NSW Health said. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.1 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 61.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Current active cases by LGA as at April 13:

