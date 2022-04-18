news, health,

Victoria Bryant perks up every time she opens her box of beautiful art supplies for her weekly art therapy class. Ms Bryant has been receiving treatment at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre for the past three-and-a-half years, and last year had a recurrence of her cancer. Recently, she began taking online group classes to complement medical treatment. The program's theme, "Beyond cancer, beyond borders", aims to keep participants socially connected and take their minds off dull routines and appointment schedules. "When you're interacting with other people in courses, they also get it because they're going through the cancer thing," Ms Bryant said. "It doesn't have to be about the cancer." During the lessons, art therapist Asoka Whitwell names a concept, and asks the students to draw their own interpretation of the subject. She said the weekly group sessions helped people realise they were part of a community. "A part of my practice is being able to bring people together," she said. The program is conducted in partnership with the Central Coast Local Health District CoastCanCare Wellness Program. Cancer centre wellness co-ordinator Ben Engel said the initiative was made possible by generous community donations towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. "We can actually give people a richer experience, where they can have really high quality materials," he said. "To me that's part of creating that supportive, caring environment by providing beautiful things for people to use." Each art kit contains pastels, coloured pencils, paint, paint brushes, a sketchbook and paper. Acting manager for carer support and CoastCanCare wellness co-ordinator Tia Covi said patients could suggest activities that they thought reduced stress and kept them positive. "We're very big on holistic and integrated care and the need to focus on the whole person, not just the medical condition," she said. Student artworks created will be displayed in an exhibition at the Gosford hospital from June to July. The program is an initiative of the Central Coast Local Health District, which is funded by Dry July donations and local communities. The initiative engages therapists and health professionals in different fields to facilitate programs for adults with cancer, their carers, family and friends, and is free of charge. Other activities include meditation, mindfulness, music, drumming, tai chi, chi gong and yoga.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/08371d0a-d1f9-41b9-afc3-7b75a4b408c0.jpg/r0_153_6720_3950_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg