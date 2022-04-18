Urana supermarket badly damaged in early morning fire

news, local-news,

Urana's supermarket has been destroyed in an early morning fire. Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the town's IGA on Anna Street about 2.20am on Monday. Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the building sustained major damage. "There were no injuries and no cause has been formally determined as yet," he said. MAKING NEWS: "We were on scene until about 6am this morning. "I believe the RFS are still on scene." The IGA is the town's only supermarket. "It's a major impact upon that community," Superintendent Alexander said. A police spokeswoman said the incident was being examined. "After the fire was extinguished by firefighters, officers from Murray River Police District established a crime scene," the spokeswoman said. "The cause of the fire is unknown and there was no one in the business at the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/1471c44f-b9a6-490f-bf33-83997d1a6d6b.jpg/r1329_1787_3609_3075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg