AN ADDITIONAL 851 positive COVID-19 cases were reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) over the Easter long weekend period. On Saturday a total of 486 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the MLHD, 123 through PCR testing and a further 363 reported through RATs. On Sunday another 365 positive COVID-19 cases were reported for the MLHD, 17 through PCR testing and 348 through positive RATs. Over the weekend across the state 24 lives were lost to COVID-19, 18 reported on Saturday and an additional six on Sunday which included 14 men and 10 women. None of these are people from the MLHD. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,614. There are currently 1,527 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 64 people in intensive care, 18 of whom require ventilation. IN OTHER NEWS Following further investigation, 28 COVID-19 cases reported by RAT have been excluded. There has now been a total of 851,853 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022. Following further investigation, 50 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 308 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,265,617. NSW Health is continuing to urge everyone to take four precautions to protect each other. These include the usage of masks when in indoor settings where you are unable to socially distance yourself, keeping up to date with booster shots, getting testing and isolating immediately at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and cleaning your hands regularly.

