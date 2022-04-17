Plan to fix sinking Jindera pool, but chance it could cause damage

news, local-news,

Jindera's damaged swimming pools would be fixed under a $150,000 proposal to be considered by Greater Hume Shire councillors, with a warning there was a chance the fix could actually cause irreversible damage. The 25 metre pool has twisted and dropped on one side amid structural problems, with similar issues in the baby pool. Clay soils and the type of pools at the site likely led to the problems. IN OTHER NEWS A report to be considered by councillors, who recently visited the site, said it was "obvious to all that the pool had clearly subsided". Council staff recommend $150,000 be allocated to fix the issues and undertake other upgrades. The report notes there was a chance the technique, which involves injecting resin beneath the structure, had "potential for irreversible damage to the pools which could result in the complete loss of the use of facility for a substantial period of time". The company behind the idea says those risks are minimal, with a vote to be held on Wednesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/af39fd84-78fd-4fcb-b341-928da09c08bb.jpg/r12_513_4899_3274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg