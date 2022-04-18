news, local-news,

Through luck and by taking care of its employees, a Rutherglen hospitality business says it's managed to avoid staffing issues over the Easter rush. Border and North East businesses have been experiencing a staffing crisis for weeks, as employers across multiple industries struggle to find reliable, experienced or available workers. Hospitality and tourism are some of the worst sectors hit, but the staff shortages have been felt in education, retail, aviation, disability, aged care and health. Rutherglen's Matthieu Miller said Saturday and Sunday trade at his restaurant Grace had been busier than normal, but the business had kept up with demand through adequate staff numbers. IN OTHER NEWS: He said staffing had initially been an issue, but "through just being nice people" they had managed to fill both front and back of house job vacancies. "We do pre-service dinner every night , just to look after our staff," he said. "All of our staff are basically local, we've got one guy who travels from Wangaratta, I've been chipping in with fuel because fuel prices have gone up, so it's going to cos him more to get to work. "Compared to most businesses we're very lucky." Restaurant manager Katie Stiffe said staffing had been an issue across the region, but the business had managed to get through without a back up supply of casual staff. "We are lucky that we have a really small tight knit team that are committed, who are happy to work together like family," she said. "We don't have the flexibility of having extra staff on call, but the staff that we have have really pulled together and work well." Ms Stiffe said they'd only had to turn away a few bookings due to staff shortages over the last few weeks. "Because we want to keep a high standard of service," she said. "Being a small building too we can only book to capacity, so we normally have enough staff for that, but you wouldn't want anyone to get sick or anything. "Because it is a small team if one or two of the staff catch COVID we close the doors, we can't operate." A website has been created to connect people from cities to the Border region, with the hopes of addressing the chronic-skills shortage on the Border. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/8c05d5e9-de47-444e-8d85-1784b420bdbc.jpg/r508_789_6720_4299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg