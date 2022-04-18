news, local-news,

A Lebanese migrant who was a pioneer in the development of Albury's commercial centre has been nominated as a recipient of the NSW Blue Plaque heritage program. Betro Abikhair, who developed iconic buildings the "Big Store" and the Regent Theatre in the early 1900s, is one of first 17 Blue Plaque recipients. NSW Department of Environment and Heritage spokeswoman Imogen Brennan said Abikhair represents the contribution the early Lebanese community made to Albury. "He was one of a number of Lebanese immigrants and, as a builder, he teamed up with Albury architect Louis Harrison to construct the Regent Theatre and the Australian Building (known as Big Store)," she said. "The early Lebanese were primarily traders and shopkeepers but quickly moved into manufacturing and investing in land and buildings, resulting in a shift of commerce from Townsend Street to Dean Street." The state's most memorable people, events and stories are being celebrated. Minister for Heritage James Griffin said the Blue Plaques program is similar to the initiative in the United Kingdom and celebrates people and stories that helped to shape the state. "It's incredibly exciting to see so many diverse stories from around the state come to light through the Blue Plaques program," Mr Griffin said. Other successful nominations include aviator Nancy Bird Walton, artist Brett Whiteley, performers, authors and history makers from around the state. "This initiative is all about recognising the eclectic characters, personalities and important public figures that have made or become part of the history and fabric of our state," Mr Griffin said.

