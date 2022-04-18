coronavirus,

Almost 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) today as the Easter long weekend draws to a close. On Monday NSW Health reported 387 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, made up of 331 positive rapid antigen tests and 56 positive PCR results. The local tally has risen since yesterday, with 365 new cases reported on Sunday, but has dropped since Saturday when a total of 486 infections were reported. The number of local hospital and ICU admissions by COVID-positive patients hasn't been reported by the MLHD over the long weekend, with the latest data available (showing 19 in hospital and one in the ICU) from last Thursday. Across the state 11,166 new infections and four deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Of the four people who died, three were men and one was a woman, with two from Western Sydney, one from Sydney's north and one from the Central Coast "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a NSW Health spokesperson said. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,618." IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 1576 patients with COVID in hospitals across NSW, with 67 in the ICU and 22 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1527 patients were being cared for and 64 were in ICU. Cases are also up across NSW compared to yesterday when 9725 new infections were reported, and six deaths. NSW Health is urging everyone to be vigilant as COVID cases continue to remain high across the state, encouraging the following precautions: For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/b4bd2d34-2f4e-41a7-89b6-d21edea50dae.jpg/r3_1_1193_673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg