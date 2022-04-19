news, local-news,

Former deputy prime minister, the late Tim Fischer will be honoured with the launch of a new leadership program in his name. The pilot Fischer Community Leadership Program will be rolled out across Henty and Holbrook from May 4. Delivered by Alpine Valleys Community Leadership through funding from Border Trust, the program will include eight sessions to encourage leadership within the two Greater Hume communities. Albury MP Justin Clancy said the program was open to all, not solely for established or experienced volunteers and leaders. "I've had discussions with community members who are wanting to make a change or give back, but they've been held back by not knowing where to start or lacking the skills, resources, or confidence to initiate an idea, or take up a role," he said. "The Fischer Community Leadership Program aims to address the learning gap by raising people up, bringing them together, and not only equipping them with the tools and resources to get them started, but also by creating a network of like-minded individuals that can go on this journey together." IN OTHER NEWS: Alpine Valleys Community Leadership executive officer Jacqui Bramwell said she was thrilled to see the program come to fruition. "The strength of a community is often a sum of the individuals that live and work within it," she said. "For regional areas, where townships can be quite small and resources are finite, it is essential that we bring people together, increase their capacity, and see them empowered and inspired to grow their community." Ms Bramwell said the program will be delivered by experts who will guide participants through scenarios focused on developing core leadership skills and the management of community-focused projects. More information about the program is available on the Alpine Valleys Community Leadership website, with applications to close on April 28. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/798cd303-d047-4a2d-a3eb-3d3bb93883ce.jpg/r0_102_5184_3031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg