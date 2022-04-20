news, local-news,

Albury's annual Gindaymanha Sports Carnival was all about fun and learning new skills according to nine-year-old Sunday Kennedy. Sunday was one of hundreds of primary school aged children from Albury and further afield to participate in the touch football carnival at Bonnie Doon Oval in West Abury today. "It was about just having fun," she said. "I've learned lots of things, like passing the ball, how to pass it and you always have to pass it behind you, you cant pass it in front of you." It was the second time Sunday has played a team sport after trying netball previously, but she said she was still figuring out whether she was a fan of touch football or not. "Sometimes I don't like it, but then I do like it," she said. "I'd say 50:50." IN OTHER NEWS: The Gindaymanha carnival, which means 'fair play', was started about a decade ago by an Aboriginal liaison officer at Albury Council, but since then the gathering has grown into an event held annually in the second week of the April school holidays. Albury Council deputy mayor Steve Bowen said the carnival was "absolutely superb". "This is exactly what holidays are meant to be about and I couldn't think of a better way to bring community together, get exercise, get out and about and have some social interaction," he said "They're all primary students and they've been training for the last several weeks during their school times and now they're coming together for a free day, it's been put on by Albury City and also the NSW Government, so it's a really great event to bring people together." Cr Bowen said welcomed the activity outdoors after COVID-19 lockdowns had seen many children sitting behind screens and stationary. "Now that things have opened up it's really great just to see kids active and out and about," he said. "This is about health and well being, not only mental health, but also about getting out, actually doing rather than looking and watching. "So often we all get caught up with watching and looking at other people's lives and this is about actually doing it yourself, so it is a really great initiative and I'm so proud to be involved." Cr Bowen also acknowledged the opportunity the event provided for children to meet others and make social connections. "That's the aspect of it that really makes a difference as well," he said. "It's really connecting with others and building up that social wellbeing and it looks like I'm going to make a few friends as well, so lets go!" A DJ, arts and craft, giant games, jewellery making workshops and other activities were also available. And there was a number of local organisations on site to provide information and support, including Headspace, Mission Australia, Albury Police, YES Unlimited, Westside Community Centre, Carevan and many more.

