sport, local-sport,

Having height on your side is handy when it comes to basketball, but Brodie Theodore is proof it's not the be-all and end-all. The 165 centimetre guard was among the Bandits' best during its first round encounter against Illawarra Hawks with 27-points and seven rebounds. "If I'm playing on someone taller than me it can be quite hard," Theodore said. "You just have to play to your strengths and be better at doing other things." Theodore has returned to the border for her second season at the club after being crowned the Allen McCowan Memorial Award winner and players' player in her debut year. "I was keen to come back, I really enjoyed my season last year," she said. "I think I'm settling in a lot easier knowing the girls now. "I think we're feeling a lot more comfortable playing together just because we've had that season together. "The environment here has been really nice, I've been really lucky." The Bandits are bracing for its first double-header in the new NBL1 East competition, hitting the road to face Central Coast Crusaders and Hills Hornets. It could mark the start of Lauren Jackson's comeback from retirement, with the Australian basketball legend sitting out the Bandits' first clash. Theodore admitted it's an exciting time to be a part of the club. ALSO IN SPORT: "I think anyone that's around basketball would be over the moon to be playing with Lauren Jackson," she said. "She's an incredible part of Australian basketball, so it's awesome for anyone to get to play with her." Originally from Sunbury, Theodore admitted there's many unknowns for her in the new East competition, which consists of teams around Sydney and Canberra. "It's all pretty new to me," she said. "It's going to be a good weekend. "We're excited to get those two games and it's going to be fun to travel to Sydney." The Bandits let the Hawks run away with the match at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, but after a week off, they will be hoping to have the edge needed to claim both matches this weekend. "It was one of those games where we were going well and then we just didn't," Theodore said. "It's going to be good for us to get that loss out of the way so that we can start getting into the season." The Bandits' men's and women's sides will meet the Crusaders at Terrigal's Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium on Saturday before backing it up to face the Hornets at Hills Basketball Stadium on Sunday. The men's side is heading into the clashes undefeated after accounting for Bankstown and Illawarra so far this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/3ea5e69e-4511-4c59-9c10-1f63e685b78c.jpg/r0_372_5568_3518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg