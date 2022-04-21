community, Aspire Support Services, Hume Bank, Albury-Wodonga, Thurgoona, Multipurpose facility

A Thurgoona building project costing nearly $4 million aims to help people with a disability now and in years to come. Aspire Support Services and Hume Bank have funded the Hoffman Road development, due to be completed in late June. Representatives visited the site recently to see its progress. Aspire chief executive Nigel Stone said the new facility would provide programs such as cooking, artwork, music and IT training for up to 100 people a day. Features include a games room, sensory room, maintenance workshop, staff facilities, half basketball court, landscaped gardens and room to expand on the 2.6 hectare block. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Stone said planning had taken about three years and construction began in January. "We've got a lot of ageing buildings that we're using at the moment and we just thought the time was right to provide people with a disability with a quality venue to attend each day," he said. "It's just going to be exactly what we've been looking for. This facility will be the first of its kind in our region and is something the whole community can be truly proud of." Customers, families and staff members were consulted on the design. "We've asked people to really think hard about what it is they wanted from a facility, from an organisation building the facility and to look, I guess, a little bit further into the future about what their needs might be in five to 10 years as well," Mr Stone said. "So the end result is that it's a multipurpose facility built for customers today that also has the ability to adapt to their needs in the future."

