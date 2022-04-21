news, local-news,

Members of opposing Upper Murray League clubs have sympathised with Federal's netballers following uncertainty around their playing future on the eve of the season. Cudgewa premiership player and C-grade coach Sophie Greenhill fears many young players may be left in the lurch. It comes after the league revealed its constitution doesn't allow netballers to play if their club isn't fielding a senior football side. "I feel for them with how late it's been left," Greenhill said. "Say if they have a whole under-15s side, and now if they have to fold a week before the season starts, all of those girls are going to be left in the lurch. "Every other team in the league already has their sides together. "I'm not saying that Cudgewa wouldn't welcome them and give them a game, but they might not feel comfortable crashing a team." Corryong netball vice-president Maree Nicholas agreed it may mean players are forced to find a new home. "If it eventuates that they decide to fold, I think that the people who are keen to play will keep playing elsewhere, whether that's other clubs in the Upper Murray League or down in the Tallangatta League," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "It would be disappointing to see those girls not able to play, but also they have to have a senior side, so it's a catch-22. "We've alwasy worked hard to field a senior football side, even if we've had low numbers, and it's been an issue for other clubs in the past as well. "The Upper Murray has always had a strong netball presence across all of the clubs." Greenhill also highlighted "the snowball effect" which may come into play if Federal fold. "If they don't go ahead then we'll have a new draw to run with, so we'll have to redo all of our canteen, scoring and umpire rosters," she said. "It's just left everyone really hanging. "There's a lot more than whether we're playing them or not. We're past that point and we just want them to make a decision now." Since putting the call out for more netballers and coaches, Corryong can now field three senior netball sides this season. "Everyone got in there and put their hand up to be a part of the club to keep it going," Nicholas said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

