Myrtleford has failed in its appeal to reduce the player points for boom recruit Ryan Griffen in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The former Western Bulldogs' captain and GWS midfielder will be a three-pointer when he plays his first game, most likely after the club's round five bye on May 7. Saints' president Ian Wales was quizzed if the game's governing body, AFL North East Border, had supplied a reason for its decision. "They're like wives mate, they don't have to give a reason," he said light-heartedly. Griffen played 257 AFL matches over a superb 14-year career with the Bulldogs (202 games) and the Giants (55), before retiring at the end of the 2018 season. Myrtleford was hoping he would attract less than three points as any player, who hasn't played competitive football in the previous 36 months, can be considered for a one-point rating. However, Griffen played at club level in South Australia in 2019. "Strictly adhering to the rules, we knew he was a three-pointer, but we thought we had a case as he had been out of the AFL system for three years and he made two cameo appearances," Wales revealed. Griffen falls under the category of a senior community player, who has played the same number or more senior games than reserves games in total, over the current and previous three seasons at community football level. The points attributed to the 2010 and 2013 Charles Sutton medallist at the Bulldogs had created enormous interest at other O and M clubs, with a number privately suggesting they would be disappointed if he was a one-pointer. Griffen, who turns 36 in July, is one of a host of former AFL players in the league, although only two carry the maximum six-point rating. IN OTHER NEWS: North Albury's Tim Broomhead played 37 games for Collingwood between 2013-2020, while Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons is straight from Carlton's list after 47 games in the past three years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Here is a list of players in the O and M who carry three points or more under the player points system. ALBURY Jacob and Lucas Conlan 3, Jeff Garlett 5, Brydan Hodgson 4, Anthony Miles 5, Lachie Taylor-Nugent 3, Mat Walker 3 COROWA-RUTHERGLEN Riley Allan 3, Tommy Allison 3, Jacob and Ryan Beveridge 3, Jay Compton 3, Tom Goodwin 4, Matt Gould 3, Ethan Hanrahan 3, Jarryd Hatton 3, Jesse Johnston 3, Pat Lavis 3, Zander Naish 3, Charlie Nastasi 3, Daniel Saunders 4, Taj Smith 3, Cam Wilson 3 LAVINGTON Ben Ashley-Cooper 3, Angus Daniher 3, Jack and Shaun Driscoll 4, Billy Glanvill 3, Jayden Hucker 3, Judd McLeod 3, Nick Newton 3, Brody O'Connor 3, Jake O'Brien 3, Matt Paynter 3 MYRTLEFORD Kurt Aylett 3, Sam Byrne 3, Simon Curtis 4, Ryan Griffen 3, Matt Hanson 5, Sam Martyn 5, Matt Munro 4, Dawson Simpson 5, Murray Waite 4, Nick Warnock 3 NORTH ALBURY Tim Broomhead 6, Isaac Campbell 3, Hayden Cooper 3, Carter Norman 3, Fletcher Ramage 3, Riley Wise 4 WANGARATTA Abraham Ankers 3, Liam McVeigh 3, Jai Middleton 3, Callum Moore 5, Hamish Moore 3, Charlie Stewart 3, Pat Warner 3 WANGARATTA ROVERS Elijah Amery 3, Tom Barnes 3, Tom Boyd 3, Mackenzie Bristow 3, Todd Bryant 3, Nathan Cooper 3, Brodie Filo 3, Jack Ganley 4, Ryan Hebron 4, Raven Jolliffe 3, Jake McQueen 3, Sam Murray 5, Charlie and Xavier Naish 3, Zak Sartore 3, Charlie Thompson 4, Ben Timms 3, Lukas Webb 5 WODONGA Angus Baker 5, Josh Clayton 4, Michael Driscoll 3, Angus Geddes 3, Jake Hawkins 3, Myles and Sam Jewell 3, Adam Jorgensen 3, Tyler Sexton 3, Alex Smout 5, Luke Sproule 3, Aidan Stelfox 3, Cody Szust 4, Brandon Taylor 3, Tyler Willis 3, Matt Wilson 3, Jackson Wright 3 WODONGA RAIDERS Jason Burke 3, Will Farrer 4, Oscar Halls 3, Jack Harrigan-Purchase 3, Jarrod Hodgkin 3, Brendan Kantilla 3, Isaac Muller 3, Dion Munkara 3, Will Noonan 3, Bailey Smith 3, Tom Taylor 3, Jake Twycross 3, Kaiden Withers 3 YARRAWONGA Jye Cross 3, Ryan Einsporn 3, Nick Fothergill 3, Michael Gibbons 6, Leigh Masters 4, Jordan O'Dwyer 3, Connor Phibbs 3, Ben Radford 4, Willie Wheeler 4, Leigh Williams 3

