About 60 disgruntled people from the North East are expected to congregate at a health forum on Friday to fire questions at the Opposition over issues affecting the region. Opposition leader Matthew Guy will host the forum at the Wodonga RSL to field questions from concerned residents who want to air their grievances. Mr Guy said he wanted to hear first-hand personal experiences with Victoria's "deepening health system crisis". "The crisis we are seeing in our health system is being felt right across Victoria, from Wodonga to Warrnambool." "Thousands of people are being denied access to the healthcare they deserve due to years of mismanagement by the Andrews Labor Government. It is important for us to listen to all Victorians, understand their situation, and continue to advocate for change." The lunchtime forum will be attended by shadow health minister Georgie Crozier and member for Benambra Bill Tilley. Mr Guy's media manager Joe Wilkie said the Opposition at this stage would not reveal details of proposed solutions at the forum, but rather use the gathering to garner ideas from people who have to live with the current system. IN OTHER NEWS: He said he expected the long-standing contentious issues of the need to build a new hospital and the waiting list for people to get elective surgery would draw an enormous amount of feedback. "We think building a new hospital will be at the top of the agenda - things such as federal and state funding will no doubt come up," Mr Wilkie said. "At this stage, the forum is designed to gauge what people are thinking about this - we know what issues need immediate attention but are seeking feedback about how to fix them. "Ambulance funding and the long waiting list for elective surgery, for example." Mr Wilkie said over the past few months several forums had been set up to listen to such issues. "The government tends to blame everything on COVID, but the elective surgery list issue was around long before COVID, so we don't accept that as an excuse," he said.

