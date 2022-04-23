news, local-news,

Up to 280 riders are expected to take part in Party Unlimited Motorcycle Club's Anzac poker run fundraiser this year. The secret ride, which is more than 200 kilometres, has become a mainstay in the region, garnering support from many local pubs and clubs. Every year the organisation of the occasion begins in January, with sponsors invited to back the run. "Everybody knows it's coming up," Party Unlimited member Dave Farrell said. "We've got a lot of local businesses behind it." Participants pay a $30 entry fee to join a mystery group ride, with funds raised going towards Legacy. Each participant will receive a Legacy pin and stubbie holder with raffles and giveaways conducted throughout the day. The rider who has the best poker hand at the end of the day wins a swag. The prize has been donated by Elks Hunting and Fishing since the poker run began. A prize is also awarded for the best bike. The Ettamogah-based motorcycle club has supported Legacy for 26 years. A grand total of around $150,000 has been raised during that time. About $11,000 was raised last year alone. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Legacy vice-president Michelle Wyatt said the support was especially appreciated in the lead-up to Legacy's 100th birthday next year. "It's going to be ... a big time for us, and we can't do what we do without the support from the client donations," Mrs Wyatt said. "Those guys have been great supporters."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/fb0a8c99-780b-4d9f-978a-be01063fe7bf.jpg/r220_817_5344_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg