A 12-year-old boy who was badly burnt in a house fire is facing a tough fight ahead of him, but his family say they have been overwhelmed by the support shown by their community. Jack Tolley was undergoing surgery in Melbourne on Friday following a fire at his Beechworth home on Tuesday morning. He was flown to Melbourne and had been in an induced coma with extensive burns to his body. David Tolley on Friday said his son was "in a real bad way" and would be in hospital for at least two months. "They've done a really good job to get him to theatre today," he said. "Now begins the long process. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've just got to keep a positive energy for him. "We've got to keep him in our prayers. "He's really struggling. "It's a tough long road ahead, but he's a tough person." Mr Tolley became emotional when speaking of his son's bravery. He said despite running out of his room screaming while on fire, his son's first thought was to get his brother to safety during the incident. There has been an outpouring of support to the family, with a GoFundMe site raising more than $26,000 since it was launched on Wednesday. More than 210 people have donated, including three people who have each given $1000. Mr Tolley said the support had been "absolutely amazing". "We haven't been able to contact people as we've been concentrating on Jack, but we appreciate all the help and support," he said. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

