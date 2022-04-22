news, local-news,

The Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive has welcomed the installation of a mobile phone tower, which will improve safety and communications at the event and for the broader community. Federal member for Farrer Sussan Ley was at the Field Days site yesterday morning to announce the new macro mobile phone tower, which will provide full 4G/5G coverage at the HMFD site and about a 15km radius. HMFD chief executive Belinda Anderson said poor phone reception was an issue that impacted the field days each year. "We are only boosted in mobile service for one week of the year and it is going to be fantastic to have permanent coverage on the site," she said. "It will help us to grow as an event space and also attract other events here because of the mobile coverage we now have." Ms Anderson said the phone tower would also help surrounding businesses, education and safety. IN OTHER NEWS: "We know of one farmer in the surrounding area whose contractor basically left because he didn't have service running his business," she said. "We know there's also been an issue with homeschooling, with internet service and mobile phone service in the country, so that will be a huge benefit to the neighbouring community. "And also emergency services, we're on a fairly busy road here and then come field days time, if we don't have that service then there's lots of other things (that could go wrong)." The funding for the tower was a commitment from a previous round of the government's Regional Connectivity Program. Ms Ley said she was excited by the tower. "This is going to be fantastic for Henty and the wider farming community," she said. "We've already delivered the money for this tower, but I also know that right across my electorate of Farrer that people are calling out for better phone services." But Ms Ley did not announce any further mobile phone tower commitments. "I'm speaking to the communications minister regularly as I drive around the black spots in my electorate," she said. "I've been reassured that our 800 million dollar new mobile phone program will absolutely meet the needs and we will start on it straight after the election, should we be successful." Greater Hume Councillor Ian Forrest, who is also a retained fire fighter with NSW Fire and Rescue, said in a fire, a few minutes could make all the difference when it came to calling emergency services. "I only know too well the disadvantages of black spots in the time of emergencies, so this is a wonderful step forward," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/0538f9c4-527d-4f7b-a7d5-360d9c47a4b5.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg