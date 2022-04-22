Blue utility loses stolen load after Wangaratta storage site theft

news, court-and-crime,

A thief has lost his stolen goods following a break-in at a storage facility in Wangaratta. A blue 2004 Nissan Navara utility, with a chrome bullbar, was used to steal a trailer about 5.35am on Monday last week. The trailer was located on the Tungamah-Peechelba Road at Peechelba about an hour later, after it dislodged from the utility. IN OTHER NEWS: Sergeant Peter McGuffie said police were seeking the driver. "It is also possible this vehicle has sustained damage to the rear tailgate and or right driver's side of the vehicle," he said. Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/4a2a40fc-6137-4d1c-bc22-fc12717968f6.jpg/r13_0_588_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg