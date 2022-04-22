sport, local-sport,

Australia's men's cricket coach Andrew McDonald has snared another win. Around a month after guiding the national team to a 1-0 Test series away win against Pakistan, the 40-year-old showed his versatility by winning the A grade stableford event at Thurgoona Country Club Resort on Wednesday. Playing off an eight handicap, McDonald sizzled around the course in racking up 41 stableford points, firing a three-over par 75. He shot one-under on the front nine, finishing with two birdies, 11 pars and five bogeys. McDonald has played off a lower handicap, but it's still an incredible effort, given he can't play as much due to his heavy coaching commitments. "It's pretty impressive isn't it? He's obviously been able to transfer those cricket skills over," Thurgoona trainee professional Luke Porritt suggested. The all-rounder played four Tests for Australia. IN OTHER NEWS: McDonald was playing with family and won $50.

