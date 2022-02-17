sport, local-sport,

Legendary Wagga-based cricket coach Warren Smith has coached thousands of players over 50 years. He was the technician behind dashing opener Michael Slater, who wowed the crowds with his lightning feet, prompting some English fans to sound out Smith and suggest Slater's footwork was comparable to Sir Donald Bradman. But Smith has a soft spot for Albury-raised Andrew McDonald. "Andrew McDonald drained the lemon dry when it comes to getting the best out of yourself," he suggested. "You know why I liked him? He could chip in and get a nice 50 or 3-40 or take a superb catch, Andrew was always in the game." Smith would travel to Albury when McDonald was a rising star in Albury and Border Cricket Association with New City, training him with the latter's father Barry, who still carries an enormous reputation for his work with cricketers. "Dad taught myself and other young players a technical base that was able to hold up through the grades," Andrew explained. "There's no doubt there's a huge technical element there, but I think the mental part of the game is so hard and when you're young, cricket's a difficult sport. "It's unlike any other sport, there's so much failure in the game, so it's important to have the ability to pick yourself up and try to get through it." Like all players, particularly when you're batting, McDonald knows a low score, or perhaps a string of them, is never too far away. But, overall, there's been little failure in McDonald's wonderful career. Albury has produced only two Test cricketers in McDonald and wicketkeeper Steve Rixon (1977-1985). Coincidentally, both have also had outstanding coaching careers with 40-year-old McDonald named only last week as Australia's interim coach for the current T20 series against Sri Lanka and next month's tour of Pakistan, the country's first there for 24 years. The Border Mail arranged to speak to McDonald on the morning of the opening game against Sri Lanka last Friday, highlighting not only his ability to time manage, but also the respect he holds for his home area. Given the controversy surrounding the resignation of Justin Langer, McDonald was understandably not in a position to discuss the ins and outs of recent weeks. However, his players have been only too quick to praise his coaching mantra. McDonald carries a reputation as a cool and calm mentor, with world superstar and Australian captain Pat Cummins declaring he has the ability to get the best out of every individual. It's what every coach in every sport, at any level, strives for, but few succeed. There's no straighter shooter in cricket than Smith, who holds old-school values in a new-age world. "I was at a game in Melbourne a few years ago and there was an opportunity where Andrew could have lined up with the players before a game, but he sat in the dugout next to me, that's why the players love him because he's no show pony, he's not there to make a song and dance about himself, he just wants the best for them," he offered. "There's two things I work on, you've got to have people skills and life skills, if you haven't got that, I don't want you. "Andrew McDonald has both in spades, he's class." Victorian selectors named the all-rounder for his first class debut in 2001-02, but his breakout was 2006-07, where he became only the fifth player in Sheffield Shield history to score 750 runs and take 25 wickets. He would later become the first Victorian to play and coach a Sheffield Shield title. In January, 2009, he made his Test debut for Australia against the powerful South Africans at the SCG. "It was pretty daunting, I actually rolled my ankle the day before playing touch rugby," he recalled. "I was up all night icing it and was so concerned about that, I wasn't sure if I was going to be OK as it was quite inflamed. "In a way, I didn't get to think about the game as much because of the injury." McDonald soon received another blow, a thunderbolt from 196cm giant Morne Morkel, which knocked his helmet off and almost hit the stumps. "People remind me of that, but Morne was a player who often troubled me," he admitted. "Dale Steyn was another, he was fast, could move the ball and was aggressive." The Test is best remembered for South African captain Graeme Smith's courageous decision to bat with a broken left hand to try and save the match. "I just remember the big silhouette of Graeme Smith walking out, we weren't sure out on the field if he was going to bat when they went nine down," McDonald said. Smith and tailender Makhaya Ntini had to survive 50 balls and the crowd was transfixed. "It just went on and on and on," McDonald remembered. There were just 11 balls left when Mitchell Johnson smashed Smith's stumps and the crowd went ballistic. What a debut! McDonald would play the following three Tests in South Africa, positing a gritty 68 in his final Test innings, although he did tour with the Ashes squad. He's No. 406 in Australia's Test caps with Scott Boland the last (463). And naturally there's been far fewer coaches. McDonald has mentored two Sheffield Shield crowns and a one-day title with Victoria, a Big Bash title at Melbourne Renegades and also coached extensively overseas, including English county club Leicestershire, plus the prestigious and lucrative Indian Premier League. IN OTHER NEWS: The Border boy's already achieved so much, but there's seemingly so much more to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/9425a7e4-7899-4a5b-9031-4768ebc720dd.jpg/r0_270_5312_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg