Border vehicle arsonist caught with ice at police station: court

A Lavington woman charged with burning a stolen car out following a police pursuit was allegedly caught with ice at the Albury station the following day. Jaide Clancy was arrested on Tuesday night after allegedly ramming other cars on the Lincoln Causeway earlier in the day, fleeing police at high speed and burning out a car at Springdale Heights. Charges released by the court allege she was caught with methamphetamine in her possession while an inmate at the Albury Police Station cells on Wednesday morning, ahead of a court appearance. IN OTHER NEWS: Police had been trying to catch the 23-year-old for several weeks, with other charges alleging she drove the same stolen car, with false plates, on April 7. She was also charged with marijuana possession at Corowa in September last year. Clancy remains in custody and will return to court on June 14.

