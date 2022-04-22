Car set on fire outside Wodonga house, police seek witnesses

news, court-and-crime,

A vehicle has been torched outside a Wodonga home as occupants were asleep inside the building. Firefighters were called to a home on Pooley Court about 3am on Friday. A red Holden Commodore parked outside the home was set alight. Crews attended and extinguished the blaze but the 2005 model vehicle was extensively damaged. The heat caused all of the car's windows to shatter. Police attended the scene and are investigating the incident. A forensic officer examined the site on Friday morning and seized items. Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said nobody was hurt during the fire, which was contained to the car. IN OTHER NEWS: "There were several occupants at home inside the premises," he said. "No-one inside the premises sustained any injuries, they had gotten out prior to the arrival of emergency services. "Police are appealing for any witnesses that may have been around at that hour of the morning to report suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers." Detective Sergeant Drew said investigators were also seeking security camera and dashcam footage. Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

