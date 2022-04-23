Man had head stomped during fight outside Myrtleford pub

news, court-and-crime,

A Myrtleford pub patron who stomped on a man's head during a brawl left the victim unconscious, a court has heard. Tristan Michael Batt, 22, faced the Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday following the incident on May 1 last year. The court heard he had been at the Myrtleford Hotel on Standish Street with a friend and wasn't wearing any shoes. Things escalated when he was asked by a staff member to leave. Other patrons began to heckle the 22-year-old as he was being led out of the business. He was taken out of the door but re-entered before punches were thrown during a fight involving multiple people, which then spilled outside the venue. IN OTHER NEWS: Batt stomped on a man's head three times, rendering him unconscious. Batt and his friend got into a passing car. Police attended and the victim asked them not to take any further action. Officers later interviewed Batt before charging him. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to intentionally causing injury and failing to leave a licenced premises on request. Lawyer Joe Battiato said his client, a former Myrtleford resident who lives in Dingley, had been heckled and called a "dog" before the incident. "He said he was struck first and hit back," Mr Battiato said. Batt said the stomping was just to prevent the victim, who was knocked out for 20 seconds, from getting back up. But magistrate Ian Watkins told Batt he could have been facing more serious charges in a higher court. "Your behaviour on this occasion was pretty ordinary, but I accept you weren't the only one behaving in an inappropriate manner," he said. "Stomping on someone's head like that, the outcome could have been vastly different." Mr Battiato argued his client, who works in asbestos removal, should receive a fine for the offence. Mr Watkins agreed, and ordered Batt pay $950 plus costs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/ff4b6feb-c8a3-4bdb-a2ad-521b1900fc25.jpg/r11_164_4588_2750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg