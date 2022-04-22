news, court-and-crime,

A driver who hit 167km/h during a police chase in a stolen car on the Hume Highway and dangerous speeds on the Lincoln Causeway remains in jail. Jake Crighton-Cromb, who lost his brother Shaun in an East Albury stolen car crash linked to ice in 2017, stole a Holden from a Wangaratta home on April 15 last year. Crighton-Cromb and another man took the car from a Woodbine Avenue home about 3.48am, stole fuel a short time later, and were detected by police at Wodonga at 4.36am. The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard the stolen red Commodore hit 167km/h and Crighton-Cromb refused to stop for officers before exiting on to McKoy Street. The police air wing located the car in Albury at 10.37pm and followed it as Crighton-Cromb drove back to Wodonga. He again fled police, who at one point hit 184km/h as they tried to stop the car. IN OTHER NEWS: A check of air wing footage showed the stolen car's average speed was 162km/h as it travelled on the causeway back to Albury. The car was dumped at the Albury Train Station and Crighton-Cromb was arrested, and later received a nine-month minimum jail term for his Albury offending. The 22-year-old was recently extradited back to Wodonga for the Victorian offences. Lawyer Sally Wilson said he had PTSD from his brother's death, which occured on East Street. Magistrate Ian Watkins noted he had already served nine months in NSW custody for similar offences, and ordered he served a further three months. Mr Watkins said while that could be viewed as "woefully inadequate", he had to take into account the NSW prison time. Crighton-Cromb is still on parole in NSW. Mr Watkins matched the sentence that he said would have been imposed if all the offending happened in one state. "You don't want to become institutionalised, take advantage of the opportunities that are offered to you," he said. Cirghton-Cromb was banned from driving for 14 months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/79459e30-425f-42f9-810d-236e1ed8cd19.jpg/r0_181_750_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg