Beechworth young gun Emma Stevens is rising to the challenge in her first senior netball season, helping the Bushrangers to an eight-goal win against Wodonga Saints on Saturday. While coach Bailey Lang praised her whole side for their efforts, she admitted she's been impressed with how the 17-year-old goal shooter is settling into the side. "She's learning a lot," Lang said. "She still has a fair way to go, but we have no doubt that by the end of the season she will be tracking quite nicely." Twins Sarah and Eliza Robinson were strong in the Bushrangers' defensive half, so too was Gina Garland in goal keeper. "They combine really nicely together," Lang said. Beechworth has now won two of its first three encounters, in what is Lang's first year at the helm of the A-grade side. She admitted being a playing coach comes with its challenges. "I played a full game in centre so it's hard to sit back and see what needs adjusting," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "You're on the run and trying to hold your own in the midcourt and trying to watch the rest of the players to see how they're playing, so that's been quite a challenge. "We have a few senior girls like Gina Garland and Rach Cavallin who are happy to pitch in and tell me what they can see. "We're working quite nicely at the start of the season." Hawks toppled the Cats, Mitta defeated Thurgoona, Tallangatta beat Dederang/Mt Beauty, the Swans accounted for the Lions and the Tigers lost to the Roos.

