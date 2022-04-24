sport, local-sport,

Osborne finally found redemption against Jindera to post a 10-goal win at home on Saturday. It was the first time the sides had met since the Bulldogs got the better of the Tigers during their final clash of the 2021 season. Without goal shooter Caren Hugo, Tiger young gun Lou Madden stepped up to play alongside Lucy Bennett after running out a full game in B-grade. "It was really exciting to see two young local girls come up against veteran defenders and stand their ground," Tigers' coach Sally Hunter said. "I said at the start of the day if we're going to win everyone needs to play individual roles and we'll get the win as a team, and that's exactly what everyone did. ALSO IN SPORT: "We were certainly keen to get back out there and prove that that wasn't our brand of netball and that we're there to play." Other Hume netball winners were Lockhart, Billabong Crows, Howlong, BB Saints and Murray Magpies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/2b76cd2f-290f-4054-8b9b-3d07f6d90e3b.jpg/r143_881_2480_2201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg