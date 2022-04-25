Man to face court after dangerous car chase down Hume Highway

news, court-and-crime,

A man will face court on Tuesday after being arrested following a police pursuit. A vehicle was allegedly stolen in Wangaratta before being detected by police officers in Wodonga on Saturday. The police members pursued the car before intercepting the vehicle near Benalla. IN OTHER NEWS: The man was taken to the Wangaratta Police Station before being charged with several offences. The man remains in custody and will face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court today. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/fb9f73c4-0cdd-4146-9af3-278473c5827c.jpg/r10_285_4490_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg