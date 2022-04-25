news, local-news,

A higher than expected number of riders took part in the annual Party Unlimited poker run this year, which raised $12,035 for Legacy. From Albury's Noreuil Park, 287 riders took off on Monday at 11am, riding through Granya and finishing in Woomargama. The event, which is in its 26th year, achieved the highest grand total for money raised. Vice-president of Party Unlimited Darren Ellis thanked the local community for their support. He said after 25 years, businesses and community members kept returning to the event, driven by the desire to help those in need. "Being Anzac Day, it's the spirit of giving and the spirit of remembering ... and being able to help people direct in our community," he said. "We've been known for a very long time, and it gives us pride to do it for them."

