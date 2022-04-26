sport, local-sport,

CDHBU players had the words of retired Australian netballer Sharni Norder (nee Layton) playing in their minds as they took to the court on the weekend. The former Diamonds' captain visited Coreen last week to provide both junior and senior netball clinics, with Power taking full advantage of the opportunity to learn from the World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist. CDHBU player and fitness coach Catherine Wood admitted some were left star-struck by the netball and AFLW star. "To have someone of her calibre as a former Diamonds' captain here, it was just awesome," Wood said. "She put so much time into the girls that attended, especially the little ones. "She answered all of their questions and had a laugh with them. "I really think that they learnt so much from her, and even on Saturday, I was umpiring and I could see that the girls were trying to implement what they learnt from the clinic. "She was absolutely incredible and they just thrived off her. The senior session was really good too. "She just gave them so much time and direction." Norder's visit was coordinated by the owners of the Balldale Hotel, where she later gave a talk to locals as part of the regional tour for her book 'No Apologies'. After ending her career as a professional netballer at Collingwood in 2018, she then took up a new challenge as a Magpie in the AFLW competition. Other stops during the four-day netball clinic tour included Deniliquin and Coomealla. Power's A-grade side battled through a close contest with Murray Magpies on Saturday, falling two goals short of the visitors at Coreen. After the first three rounds of the Hume League netball competition, CDHBU has racked up one win after accounting for Henty. ALSO IN SPORT: Wood, who returned to the club this year after leading Ovens and Murray League club Lavington, said the players had been inspired for the rest of the season after meeting Norder. "I'm coaching the under-13s this season and I had a few girls attend the clinic," she said. "They were just so up and about and had a fantastic win. "We still have a long season, so there's plenty of time to get some more fitness into the seniors." Heading into the fourth round of the fixture, Billabong Crows sit at the top of the Hume table, having not conceded a game yet alongside last year's minor premiers Osborne. This weekend's clashes will see the Tigers take on the Spiders, Swans meet Magpies, Bulldogs host Demons, Brookers collide with Giants and Saints battle Lions, while the Power will come up against the Crows.

