Despite a strong last quarter, it wasn't enough to see the Spitfires' women's side over the line against a strong University of Canberra line-up on the weekend. Jade Mann and Sam Daly showed strong leadership in the midfield, while Sarah Knight and Lynn Macauley scored the Spitfires' two goals in the 7-2 loss. The side will now prepare for a double header against ANU at the Albury Hockey Centre. In Hockey Albury-Wodonga women's results, Norths accounted for CR United 2-0. Norths was boosted by the inclusion of several Magpies players, with the club having to withdraw its division one team. Alissa Rahaley and Meg Ross were goal scorers, while goalkeeper Samantha Campbell was strong in defence. Wombats defeated Wodonga 4-1, with Belle Lowe scoring on two occasions. ALSO IN SPORT: Simone Flanagan was Wodonga's only scorer, with Shae Billingsley putting up a good fight. Brooke Johnson and Justine Von Lathem were best for Wombats. In the men's competition, Magpies defeated Falcons 2-1, with Pat Wilson and Josh Sazecich leading the way in front of goals. Matt Evans landed a scoring opportunity for Falcons. The combined experience of United saw them six goal winners over North, who were unlucky in front of goal. Wodonga also emerged winners in a 6-1 contest against Wombats. Ethan Albon and Josh Pritchard set up the victors well in the first quarter, seeing them hang onto the lead. Wombats worked tirelessly in defence.

