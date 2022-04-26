news, local-news,

First-year motorsport students Caity Wilks and Shaun Flanagan are in awe at the knowledge and work experience with cars they are getting at Wodonga TAFE. The TAFE - which is home to Motorsports Training Australia - provides a test site for leading Australian automotive technologies company, Doftek, to conduct research and develop technologies for new cars. Doftek's active wheel alignment system - a world-first technology - changes the angle of a wheel as a car is being driven. The system allows the driver to be in control of wheel alignment in any given situation while on the road, whether it be on a freeway or turning a sharp corner on winding road, while braking or accelerating. Doftek co-founder Geoff Rogers and his partner Priscilla, who are based in the Kiewa Valley, are behind the innovative, homegrown technologies. "The car automatically decides and optimises your alignment for you to improve handling safety, fuel efficiency, emissions, " he said. "It's optimising that suspension geometry so that you're getting the best out of the car for every driving condition." The company regularly tests vehicles at the TAFE to generate data that is sent to some of Europe's most well-known car manufacturers, such as Audi. The company is four years away from manufacturing its first car with the active wheel alignment system built in. "In Australia right now, to get access to certain facilities and capabilities to do testing ... can be really difficult, and it can be really expensive," Mr Rogers said. "We're super appreciative to these guys for the support they've showed us. "It's allowed us literally to generate data that we send to the top car makers in Germany and say, 'Look what we did at Barnawartha'." IN OTHER NEWS: During the first few weeks of their Certificate III Motor Sport Technology course, students have already learned the latest in suspension brakes and wheel alignment among other technologies. "I think it's something that's really going to change the industry," Ms Wilks said. Ms Wilks has ambitions to become a mechanic, and hopes to become a driver for Supercars. Mr Flanagan also aspires to work alongside Supercars, while studying to become an engineer. "It removes a whole need for an industry with wheel alignments, and also makes cars simpler to operate," Mr Flanagan said of Doftek's active wheel alignment system. Wodonga TAFE motorsports teacher Trevor Crisp said the partnership had been mutually beneficial. "The students love it," he said. "It is cutting edge technology, which is fantastic for the TAFE."

