Hurdles for workers on both sides of the Border region will be removed under a scheme to ease qualifications and registration requirements. For many years anomalies have prevented qualified trade workers from securing jobs just minutes away from their homes if potential workplaces were on the other side of the border. Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman said the federal government had worked with both Victoria and NSW to fix the problem - that's how the JobPass initiative came about. Mr Lyman said for workers sometimes the best opportunities lay across the border. "By removing the need for tradies and other licensed professionals to get another licence when they work interstate, we're making it easier and cheaper for them to make the choice to work where the work is," Mr Lyman said. "I often hear that businesses cannot find staff, especially qualified staff ... we're breaking down those border barriers." He said JobPass is available for a limited range of occupations but from July will apply to more jobs and other states. This will include occupations requiring a licence in building and construction, mining, real estate, veterinary medicine, manufacturing and automotive sectors. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lyman was talking to workers and management on Tuesday at Butko Engineering, a firm that produces prefabricated steel components on both sides of the region. The company's general manager, Michael Butko, welcomed the change. "During the lockdown it's been really difficult managing this," Mr Butko said. "We have a factory in Albury as well, so trying to manage labour between those two states has been really challenging. "Some of the qualifications - certainly with OH and S -have made it difficult to manage and do our jobs."

